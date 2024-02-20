New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January 2024 up 24.4% y/y

There were 3122 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January 2024, an increase of 24.4 per cent compared with January 2023, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on February 20.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first month of 2024, a total of 2435 were petrol cars, 419 diesel, 135 battery-electric, 64 hybrid-electric, 33 plug-in hybrid and 35 “other” (a category that includes fuel cell electric vehicles, natural gas vehicles, LPG, E85/ethanol, and other fuels).

ACEA said that in January 2024, the EU new car market rebounded from the slowdown experienced in December 2023, with year-on-year car registrations increasing by 12.1 per cent to 851,690 units. Notably, the bloc’s major markets all saw significant growth, with Germany (+19.1 per cent), Italy (+10.6 per cent), France (+9.2 per cent), and Spain (+7.3 per cent) achieving either high single-digit or double-digit gains.

In January, battery electric cars accounted for 10.9 per cent of the market share (up from 9.5 per cent in January 2023), while hybrid-electric cars commanded a share of nearly 30 per cent, solidifying their position as the second most preferred choice among EU car buyers. The combined market share of petrol and diesel cars totalled almost 50 per cent in January 2024, marking a decline from 54 per cent one year ago.

