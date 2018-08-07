Bulgarian consumer confidence dropped slightly in July 2018, three-month poll finds

Share this: Facebook

A poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that consumer confidence dropped by 0.6 percentage points in July 2018 compared with three months earlier.

The drop was caused by decreased confidence among Bulgaria’s rural population, the NSI said on August 7.

Bulgarian consumers’ opinions about the development of the general economic situation in the country over the past 12 months and their expectations about the next 12 months were slightly down compared with the previous survey.

In comparison with April 2018, Bulgarian consumers’ views about the financial situation in their households were also more reserved.

