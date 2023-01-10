Sofia Airport’s 2022 passenger numbers a million down on pre-pandemic 2019

Sofia Airport served 6 003 653 passengers in 2022, significantly more than in 2021, but more than a million fewer passengers than in 2019, the airport said in a media statement on January 10.

International scheduled passengers in 2022 added up to 5 461 290, down 17 per cent on 2019.

A total of 232 260 passengers flew to Bulgaria’s seaside cities, down 18 per cent.

The number of charter passengers increased by more than 15 per cent, totalling 250 521.

The top destinations in 2022 were London with more than 400 000 passengers, and Frankfurt and Vienna with more than 140 000 passengers, the airport said.

Aircraft movements in 2022 were down by 12 per cent compared with pre-Covid, adding up to 53 722.

There was also a drop of over 14 per cent in cargo and post handled, which totalled 20 529 tonnes last year.

“Europe expects passenger traffic to recover to pre-pandemic levels only in 2025,” the statement quoted Sofia Airport chief executive Jesus Caballero as saying.

“We believe we can do better in Sofia, with one million new seats already guaranteed for 2023 thanks to active work with airlines. We also have an important year ahead for redevelopments and improvements for a better passenger experience,” Caballero said.

(Photo: Sofia Airport)

