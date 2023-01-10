The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria to seek talks with firm on acquiring emergency medical service helicopters

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s Health Ministry is to invite Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A company for talks on acquiring emergency medical service helicopters, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that the decision to approach the company for talks, rather than initiate a new open bidding procedure, had been taken on January 6.

Leonardo S.p.A was the only company to bid in a previous procedure announced by the ministry, but proposed a price higher than the ceiling set in the tender.

The Health Ministry’s previous price ceiling was unrealistically low, having been based on a market calculation dating from three years ago. This is seen as having discouraged other potential bidders.

The ministry said that its January 6 decision to approach the company for talks was based on the importance of the project, as well as the fact that deadlines in the operational programme and the Recovery and Sustainability Plan were running out.

The new procedure has the same estimated value as the previous one, 135.6 million leva, for the delivery of six helicopters with an option for two more.

(Photo: Bidgee, via Wikimedia Commons)

