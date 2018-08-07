Bulgarian Traffic Police launch countrywide operation against speeding

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Traffic Police launched on August 7 a special countrywide operation against speeding.

The operation, to continue until August 12 2018, is part of an EU-wide action by all member states of the European Traffic Police network TISPOL.

Breaking the speed limit is a common offence in all European countries and is recognised as the most serious cause of road accidents and deaths in Europe, a statement said.

According to official statistics, in Bulgaria in 2017 speeding was the major cause of road accidents. Bulgaria’s figures are above the average for EU member states.

During the operation, Traffic Police will not only act against speeding but also will check motorists for valid compulsory third-party liability insurance.

