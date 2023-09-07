Bulgaria’s PM: Indiscriminate construction along the Black Sea must be stopped

The indiscriminate construction along Bulgaria’s Black Sea must be stopped, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on September 7.

Denkov was speaking against the background of the devastating flooding that hit Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast on September 5, leaving four people dead and causing widespread damage.

Bulgaria’s Cabinet has declared September 8 a day of national mourning for the victims of the flooding.

In an interview on Facebook to mark three months since his government took office, Denkov – answering questions from the public – said that he had prepared a bill on the problem of indiscriminate construction and called for support in Parliament.

Denkov has ordered a review of the state of the ravines and watersheds in connection with the disaster in Tsarevo.

The review, which will continue over the next two to three months, will determine whether there were violations or additional risks created that contributed to the aggravation of the situation.

This type of assessment of causes should be made after careful consideration and analysis by professionals, Denkov said.

He gave an assurance that all institutions continue to be on the ground and were assisting in every way to normalise the situation, as well as to ensure that every victim receives support.

The most urgent repairs are also evaluated, for which funds should be allocated so that they can begin as quickly as possible, Denkov said.

Environment Minister Julian Popov, speaking to reporters in Parliament on September 7, said that the pollution along the Black Sea in the areas affected by the floods was not severe and was normal after a storm.

I assume that it will calm down in a few days, he said.

Popov said that the pollution was temporary and its level was currently being assessed, with the responsible institutions monitoring the situation.

Responding to photos on social networks purporting to show illicit waste discharge pipelines that had been uncovered on beaches, he said that the matter was being investigated.

Popov said that people should not enter the sea, and that the water should be used only for domestic purposes, not for drinking.

Health authorities earlier appealed to the public to refrain for 48 hours from entering the sea water.

(Photo: government.bg)

