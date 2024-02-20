The Sofia Globe

MPs from Bulgarian pro-Kremlin minority party hosted in Moscow by Putin’s party

The Sofia Globe staff

Members of Parliament from Bulgaria’s pro-Kremlin minority party Vuzrazhdane at the invitation of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, according to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy.

Vuzrazhdane is the Bulgarian Parliaments fourth-largest party, with 34 MPs in the 240-seat National Assembly.

Recognisable in a photograph published by the Diplomatic Academy are MPs Angel Georgiev, Kosta Stoyanov, Daniel Petrov and Ivelin Purvanov.

The announcement comes a few days after Russia’s penitentiary service announced the death of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, resulting in immediate global condemnation, including from Bulgaria’s government and majority coalitions.

The Vuzrazhdane delegates participated in a forum in Moscow of “supporters of the fight against the modern practices of neo-colonialism”.

A fortnight ago, a Vuzrazhdane delegation visited Parliament in Budapest, at the invitation of Hungary’s far-right Our Motherland Movement.

A delegation from Vuzrazhdane is to visit Moldova next week at the invitation of its namesake pro-Russian party and the Moldovan Socialist Party, and in March, will host in Sofia seven MPs from Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party.

