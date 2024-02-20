EU provides 83M euro in humanitarian aid to support people in Ukraine, Moldova

The European Commission (EC) announced on February 20 what it said was an initial 83 million euro in humanitarian aid to support the people affected by Russia’s war against Ukraine in 2024.

“Russia’s targeted attacks on Ukraine’s key energy and civilian infrastructure like hospitals, schools and power grids are seriously hampering people’s access to basic services,” the EC said.

With each new shelling, more and more Ukrainians are left homeless and in need of assistance and shelter in freezing conditions. With an estimated 14.6 million people in need of humanitarian aid in Ukraine, this new funding comes at a crucial time,” it said.

Of the 83 million euro humanitarian funding, 75 million euro is allocated for humanitarian projects in Ukraine to provide emergency aid including access to basic needs such as shelter, protection services, clean water, education and healthcare, while eight million euro is allocated for humanitarian projects in Moldova providing targeted assistance to the most vulnerable, including humanitarian cash assistance for basic needs, protection, and health.

Including the new funding announced on February 20, the EC has allocated in total 926 million euro for humanitarian aid programmes to help civilians affected by the war in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Of this funding, 860 million euro has been allocated for humanitarian programmes within Ukraine and 66 million euro to support refugees who have fled to neighbouring Moldova.

EU humanitarian aid, present in Ukraine since 2014, is running operations all across the country, with a focus on hard-to-reach areas close to the frontline in the eastern and southern regions, the EC said.

In addition to its humanitarian aid operations, the European Commission has been coordinating its largest ever operation under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism by delivering more than 140 000 tonnes of in-kind assistance into Ukraine, such as ambulances, fire engines, medicines, shelter supplies, power generators, and much more.

The EU also has deployed its own rescEU emergency stockpiles to send power generators, medical equipment, temporary shelter, and specialised equipment for public health risks such as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!