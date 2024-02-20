German service sector union strike results in Lufthansa flight cancellations at Sofia Airport

A 35-hour strike by German united services union Ver.di has resulted in the cancellation of several flights on February 20 between Sofia Airport and Frankfurt and Munich airports.

The cancelled flights are:

LH1707 departing for Munich at 6.10am

LH1429 departing for Frankfurt at 6.35am

LH1702 arriving from Munich at 1pm

LH1426 arriving from Frankfurt at 1.20pm

LH1703 departing for Munich at 1.45pm

LH1427 departing for Frankfurt at 2.15pm

LH1704 arriving from Frankfurt at 6.10pm

LH1705 departing for Munich at 6.55pm

LH1428 arriving from Frankfurt at 10.35pm

LH1706 arriving from Munich at 10.45pm

Sofia Airport advised passengers to contact the airline as soon as possible to get details of the next available flight.

Frankfurt Airport said on its website that because of the strike by Ver.di on February 20, flight disruptions and cancellations for Lufthansa flights would occur at Frankfurt Airport throughout the day.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport via internet at www.lufthansa.com.

Munich Airport said that the would begin on February 19 at 8pm (local time) and end on February21 at 7.10am

Due to the strike, there would also be considerable restrictions and flight cancellations at Munich Airport, it said.

Passengers who are affected by flight cancellations as a result of the Verdi strike will be informed by Lufthansa by email or via the Lufthansa app, the airport said.

