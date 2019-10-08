PM Borissov: Bulgarians returning from abroad ‘because country is wonderful place to live’

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov used the opening of a new Bosch Engineering Centre in Sofia to say that his government’s efforts are working: “Centre after centre, highly qualified employees, and Bulgarians are returning from abroad because Bulgaria is a wonderful place to live”.

Borissov said that Bulgaria was continuing to attract foreign investors.

A few days ago, a KBC financial group shared services centre was opened in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Varna, where more than 300 new jobs would be created, he said.

The Bosch Engineering Centre is at Sofia Tech Park where, Borissov said, the World Bank’s outsourcing centre is located and one of the European Union’s eight supercomputers would be installed.

“Science is being done, great things are being done and developments continue,” Borissov said.

