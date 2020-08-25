Covid-19: Bulgaria records its most deaths in a single day so far

Share this: Facebook

Eighteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, according to data posted on August 25 by the national information system.

For Bulgaria, this is the highest number of deaths in a single day among those who had tested positive for the virus.

It brings to 563 Bulgaria’s death toll from the disease so far.

Those who died in the past day were an A 88-year-old man with heart and chronic lung disease, a 76-year-old woman with heart, chronic kidney and oncological disease, an 84-year-old woman with pneumonia, a 64-year-old woman with heart disease, a 77-year-old man with heart and chronic lung disease, a 81-year-old man with heart disease, an 82-year-old man with heart disease, a 63-year-old woman with diabetes and heart disease, an 83-year-old man with heart and chronic neurological disease, a 70-year-old man with pneumonia, a 60-year-old man with diabetes and heart disease, a 49-year-old man with chronic neurological disease, an 81-year-old man with heart and chronic kidney disease, a 74-year-old woman with heart, chronic lung and cancer, a 69-year-old woman with heart disease, diabetes and chronic neurological disease, a 56-year-old woman with pneumonia, a 76-year-old man with pneumonia and a 59-year-old man with chronic lung disease.

A total of 3588 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 99 proved positive. This brings Bulgaria’s total new coronavirus cases to date to 15 386.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad seven, Bourgas four, Varna five, Veliko Turnovo one, Dobrich 11, Kyustendil one, Lovech one, Montana two, Pazardzhik six, Pleven one, Plovdiv nine, Razgrad one, Rousse three, Smolyan two, Sofia district two, Sofia city 19, Stara Zagora eight, Turgovishte one, Haskovo four and Yambol 11.

There are 4326 active cases, a decrease of 78 compared with the national information system report 24 hours earlier.

A total of 714 patients are in hospital, 31 fewer than as at the previous report. Sixty-five are in intensive care, nine fewer than the figure in the previous day’s report.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus has increased by 159 to a total of 10 497.

Ten medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 845.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

