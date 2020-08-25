Covid-19: Austria introduces new requirement for those transiting country

Share this: Facebook

Austria has introduced a mandatory declaration for those, including Bulgarian citizens, transiting its territory, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The declaration confirms that the person will transit Austria without stopping, with proof required such as an air ticket, train ticket or bus ticket.

Those who will not be leaving Austria immediately must confirm in the declaration that they will self-quarantine at home or in suitable accommodation for a period of 10 days, that they will cover the costs of any such accommodation and will not leave home or the accommodation for the duration of the quarantine.

The declaration is available in English at this link and in German at this link.

According to an official Austrian government website, Bulgaria is on the list of countries with an increased risk of Covid-19.

People who want to enter Austria from countries in the Schengen visa zone or from Andorra, Bulgaria, Ireland, Croatia, Monaco, Romania, San Marino, Vatican, the United Kingdom or Cyprus must have a certificate of a negative PCR test done no more than 72 hours before the time of entry.

(Photo: Maxpixel)

