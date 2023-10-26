UK military to transit Bulgaria on way from Nato’s Steadfast Jupiter exercise in Romania

The Sofia Globe

Military personnel and military equipment from the armed forces of the United Kingdom will move on October 27 and 28 2023 along the national road network of Bulgaria from Romania to Greece, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

The move is in connection with the conclusion of the multinational Nato exercise Steadfast Jupiter, which was held in Romania.

On October 27, personnel and military equipment will be moved along the republican road network from the Koren training ground, Haskovo Region to the town of Kazanluk, Stara Zagora district.

The movement is in connection with the completed tactical exercises of formations of the 61st Stryam Mechanised Brigade – Karlovo, the ministry said.

