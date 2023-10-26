Bulgaria’s 2023 municipal elections: Terziev leads in Sofia – Alpha Research poll

A poll by Alpha Research shows We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria candidate for mayor of Sofia Vassil Terziev having the largest share of support among those who intend to vote on October 29, with GERB candidate Anton Hekimyan and the Bulgarian Socialist Party’s Varna Grigorova competing for second place.

According to the poll, Terziev has 29.8 per cent support, Hekimyan 21.1 per cent and Grigorova 20.2 per cent.

If no candidate wins 50 per cent or more on October 29, there will be a second round election on November 5 between the two candidates with the most votes.

In fourth place was Vuzrazhdane’s Deyan Nikolov with 10.2 per cent, followed by right-wing candidate Vili Lilkov with 9.3 per cent and ITN’s Ivailo Vulchev with 3.4 per cent.

Alpha Research’s Boryana Dimitrova told bTV on October 26 that with an increase in voter turnout, Grigorova had a chance to go to a runoff, while with lower voter turnout, Hekimyan would have an advantage, because of the many solid GERB voters.

On the other hand, Hekimyan had less support than there was for the list of GERB candidate city councillors, while Grigorova had more support than there was for the BSP list.

Voter turnout is expcted to be about 41 per cent, with 20 per cent saying that they remained undecided about for whom to vote.

The Alpha Research poll was commissioned by bTV. It was carried out among 800 eligible voters in Sofia from October 21 to 24, using the the methods of direct standardised interviews in the respondents’ homes using tables, and via telephone interviews.

(Main photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

