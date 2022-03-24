Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 25 deaths, 1552 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 375, according to the March 24 report by the unified information portal.

Of 13 017 tests done in the past day, 1552 – about 11.92 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 129 641 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 191 254 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 28 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1555 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 902 012.

As of March 24, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 314.51 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 319.83 on March 23.

There are 2025 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 188 newly admitted. There are 233 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the March 23 report.

Thirty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 918.

So far, 4 340 722 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2082 in the past day.

The report said that 2 048 442 people had completed the vaccination cycle. This is an increase of 412 compared with the figure in the March 23 report.

A total of 715 012 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1536 in the past day.

