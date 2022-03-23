EU ministers double funding for Ukraine’s military to a billion euro

Share this: Facebook

European Union ministers agreed on March 23 to double funding to assist Ukrainian armed forces to a billion euro, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

The original budget was 500 million euro, the statement said.

The assistance measures under the European Peace Facility would allow the EU to further support the capabilities and resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian military aggression, the Council of the EU said.

It said that the agreed assistance measures would finance both the provision of equipment and supplies such as personal protective equipment, first aid kits and fuel, and military equipment and platforms, designed to deliver lethal force for defensive purposes.

The duration of the assistance measure is also extended by 12 months.

“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter and undermines European and global security and stability,” the statement said.

“Russia, and its accomplice Belarus, bear full responsibility for this war of aggression and those responsible will be held to account for their crimes, including for indiscriminately targeting civilians and civilian objects,” it said.

It said that the EU demands that Russia ceases its military action and withdraws all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine immediately and unconditionally, and fully respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence within its internationally recognised borders.

