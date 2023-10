Bulgaria’s 2023 municipal elections: 115 mayoral candidates worked for communist-era secret services

A total of 115 mayoral candidates in municipalities and mayoralties in various parts of Bulgaria worked for Bulgaria’s communist-era secret services, according to a report by the Dossier Commission on October 25.

All seven parliamentary groups are shown to have mayoral candidates who worked for State Security.

The Dossier Commission is required by law to check candidates in presidential, parliamentary, municipal and mayoral elections for affiliation to State Security or the Bulgarian People’s Army military intelligence.

Bulgaria’s constitution does not allow barring those shown to have worked for the communist-era secret services from seeking or holding public office.

Past public office-bearers shown to have worked for State Security include Georgi Purvanov, a former president of Bulgaria, Krassimir Karakachanov, a former defence minister, and Bozhidar Dimitrov, a minister without portfolio in Boiko Borissov’s first government.

The list of mayoral candidates in 2023 who worked for the secret services in Bulgaria’s communist past is:

Azis Damazliev – Petko Slaveikov mayoralty (Movement for Rights and Freedoms, MRF)

Aysyun Yomerov – Rosiba mayoralty (Bulgarian Socialist Party, BSP)

Alexander Milanov – Staliyska Mahala (We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, WCC-DB)

Angel Ivanov – Bregovo (Bulgarian Agrarian People’s Union)

Andon Karachorov – Chuchuligovo mayoralty (GERB)

Ahmed Bashev – Gurmen (Citizens for the Municipality)

Bayram Mutalib – Raklinovo mayoralty (MRF)

Beysim Arif – Momchilgrad (Vuzrazhdane)

Bisser Chinov – Kalayochin (MRF)

Valentin Hristov – Oborishte district, Sofia municipality (Bulgarian Social Democrats)

Valentin Nikolov – Krivina mayoralty (BSP)

Valentin Rachev – Asparahuvo mayoralty, Karnobat municipality (BSP)

Valentin Atanassov – Slivo Pole (GERB)

Vanya Todorova – Dolno Ozirovo mayoralty (BSP)

Vassil Dzhibov – Lebnitsa mayoralty (VMRO-Bulgarian National Movement)

Vessel Etugov – Malo Buchino mayoralty (VMRO-BNM)

Vesselin Urumov – Gradets mayoralty (GERB)

Vesselin Dimitrov – Slunchevo mayoralty (WCC-DB)

Vesselin Simeonov – Murchevo (Agrarian Union Alexander Stamboliiski)

Vesselin Georgiev – Kudelin mayoralty (BSP)

Georgi Dimitrov Dimitrov – Tipchenitsa mayoralty (BSP)

Georgi Todorov – Gintsi mayoralty (GERB)

Georgi Ivanov Dimitrov – Karnobat (Independent)

Georgi Seferminov – Slivnitsa (Bulgaria Ascending)

Georgi Stefanov Georgiev – Vrachesh (Vuzrazhdane)

Georgi Cherkezov – Lozen mayoralty, Strandzha municipality (Vuzrazhdane)

Georgi Tsekov – Dolno Belotinitsi mayoralty (local coalition UDF-GERB, BND, VMRO-BNM and Agrarian National Union)

Gyulzar Chakuova – Golyamo Gradishte (Alternative for Citizens)

Damyan Nedelchev – Provadia (Social Democratic Party)

Darin Kinov – Bubel mayoralty (BSP)

Dzhemal Sharanski – Cherna Mesta mayoralty (MRF)

Dimitar Belchev – Krepost mayoralty (The Left)

Dimitar Andonov – Rakitovo (ITN)

Dimitar Dimitrov – Etropole (local coalition The Left)

Ergyun Mekmedov – Preslavets mayoralty (MRF)

Zhecho Zhechev – Yavorovo mayoralty (GERB)

Zamfir Ivanov – Slatina mayoralty, Berkovitsa municipality (WCC-DB)

Ibazir Ali – Sokolets mayoralty (GERB)

Ivan Todorov – Lehchevo mayoralty (Order Law and Justice party)

Ivan Kichev – Sredets mayoralty (Agrarian Union Alexander Stamboliiski)

Ivan Dochev Ivanov – Damyanovo mayoralty (GERB)

Ivan Turpomanov – Nova Iskar, Sofia (Pravoto)

Ivan Borissov – Kurbat (BSP)

Ivan Petrov Ivanov – Slamino mayoralty (BSP)

Izdir Chavum – Gurbishte (WCC-DB)

Iliya Ivanov – Podgore mayoralty (local coalition UDF)

Yordan Koev – Radilovo mayoralty (GERB)

Yordan Milev – Merichleri mayoralty (GERB)

Yordan Mihtiev – Gorna Oryahovitsa (local coalition Neutral Bulgaria, involving six communist and/or Russophile parties)

Yosif Spiridonov – Sozopol (Bulgaria Ascending)

Yotso Ivanov – Brod mayoralty (BSP)

Kasim Kasim Ahmed, also known as Krassimir Krassimirov Serbezov – Krements mayoralty (MRF)

Kosta Kostadinov – Stefan Karadzha mayoralty (WCC-DB)

Krassimir Budev – Teplen mayoralty (Bulgaria Ascending)

Krassimir Marinov – Vurbitsa (BSP)

Krassimir Assenov – Plovdiv (MRF)

Krassimir Sotirov – Drasichevo mayoralty (United Bloc of Labour Bulgarian Labourites)

Krassimir Stoychev – Sofia (Party of the Greens)

Lyubomir Slavkov – Zapaden district, Plovdiv (Bulgarian Social Democrats – Euroleft)

Maxim Velkov – Mladost district, Sofia (Citizens for the Municipality)

Malin Mladenov – Dunavtsi mayoralty (ITN)

Mehmed Yumer – Tsar Samuil mayoralty, Tutrakan municipality (MRF)

Milka Milusheva – Kapitan Andreevo mayoralty (ITN)

Milcho Ivanov – Rabisha mayoralty, Belogradchik municipality (WCC-DB)

Mircho Petrov – Trilistnik (United Agrarians)

Mladen Georgiev – Govezhdam (GERB)

Mustafa Mehmedov – Bulgaranovo mayoralty (UDF)

Mustafa Ibryamov – Chernook mayoralty (BSP)

Mustafa Hodzha – Zaychar mayoralty (MRF)

Myumyun Shaib – Zhult Kamuk mayoralty (MRF)

Nasko Petev – Melnik (GERB)

Nedzhmedin Adem – Nikola Kozlevo (GERB)

Nedko Hadzhiev – Tsuncha mayoralty (GERB)

Nedko Nachev – Triadista district, Sofia (Agrarian Union Alexander Stamboliiski)

Nencho Simeonov – Ribaritsa mayoralty, Etropole (Party of the Greens)

Nehat Kaitarov – Tutrakan (MRF)

Nikola Vuchev – Lyulin district, Sofia (Bulgarian Social Democrats – Euroleft)

Nikola Nachev – Gradets mayoralty, Kostinbrod municipality (BSP)

Nikolai Yankov – Zlatopole (Alternative for Citizens)

Ognyan Yanev – Stensko mayoralty, Kyustendil municipality (Pravoto)

Ognyan Yordanov – Vassilovtsi mayoralty (Nominated by an initiative committee)

Ognyan Petrov – Druzhba mayoralty, Vidin municipality (WCC-DB)

Petko Kaloyanchev – Gramitokovo mayoralty (BSP)

Petko Petkov – Shivachevo mayoralty (BSP)

Petar Atanassov – Lozevo mayoralty, Shoumen municipality (Bulgarian Agrarian National Union)

Petar Nanchev – Poroishte mayoralty, Razgrad municipality (BSP)

Petar Tenev – Malko Turnovo mayoralty, Chirpan municipality (WCC-DB)

Plamen Grozdanov – Bregovo (Bulgarian Agrarian National Union)

Plamen Denev – Triaditsa district, Sofia (Social Democratic Party-Euroleft)

Radoslav Kutiyski – Samuilovo mayoralty (BSP)

Redzheb Akov – Kriviya mayoralty, Betovo municipality (GERB)

Roumen Guniiski – Pravets (BSP)

Roumen Georgiev – Ilinden district, Sofia (BSP local coalition)

Roumen Ivanov – Dryanovo (MIR)

Safet Ahmet – Gorski Izvor mayoralty, Kirkovo municipality (MRF)

Svetoslav Slavchev – Dimovo (local coalition Novoto Vreme – made up of Novoto Vreme, BSP, MRF and the National Movement for Stability and Progress)

Seid Hyuseimov – Panichino mayoralty (GERB)

Selyatin Selyatin – Sokolyane mayoralty, Kurdzhali (MRF)

Simeon Todorov – Poroishte mayoralty, Razgrad (Together for a Strong Municipality)

Slavcho Ivanov – Golyam Manastir mayoralty, Tundzha municipality (BSP)

Stefan Georgiev – Sladun mayoralty, Dimitrovgrad municipality (BSP)

Tefik Baytar – Golyamo Vranovo mayoralty (GERB)

Faik Hadzhiigmaislov – Popgruevom mayoralty (BSP)

Fevzi Bayraktarov – Byala Palanka mayoralty (Independent)

Feim Menderes – Chichevo mayoralty, Kirkovo municipality (GERB)

Hassan Ibrahim – Dzhelepsko mayoralty, Momchilgrad (MRF)

Hristo Hristov – Dobrolodno Vetrinovo mayoralty (BSP)

Hristo Vuchev – Krushevo mayoralty, Sevlievo municipality (BSP)

Hristo Gechev – Granitovo mayoralty, Elhovo municipality (GERB)

Hristo Kolev – Ravnets mayoralty, Bourgas (GERB)

Hristo Velikov – Tvirditsa mayoralty (The Left)

Shenol Radzhev – Stambolovo mayoralty, Slivo Pole municipality (Citizens for the Municipality)

Yuksel Haku – Kolobur mayoralty, Dulovo municipality (MRF)

Yusein Yusein – Cherna Mogila mayoralty, Aytos municipality (MRF)

