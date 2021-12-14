Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 23 red zones, five yellow zones

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



For the first time in many weeks, none of the 28 districts in Bulgaria is classified as a Covid-19 dark red zone, meaning a morbidity rate above 500 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the December 14 update by the unified information portal.

Twenty-three districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population.

The 23 districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Smolyan, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Haskovo and Yambol.

The morbidity rate is highest in Rousse, 498.29 per 100 000 population. For the past few days, Rousse had been Bulgaria’s only Covid-19 dark red zone.

In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 424.25 per 100 000 population.

There are five yellow zone districts, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, Sliven, Shoumen, Silistra and Pazardzhik.

The update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 350.91 per 100 000 population, down from 366.25 on December 13.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!