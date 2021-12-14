Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 152 deaths, 1959 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 29 688, with 152 deaths registered in the past day among people who had tested positive, according to the December 14 report by the unified information portal.

Of the deaths registered in the past day, close to 93 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

Of 27 152 tests done in the past day, 1959 – about 7.21 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 716 647 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 95 835 are active. The number of active cases is 1740 fewer than in the December 13 report.

The report said that in the past day, 3547 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 591 124.

There are 5114 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, including 705 newly-admitted. There are 606 in intensive care, a decrease of 23 in the past day.

Forty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 17 751.

So far, 3 506 354 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 12 017 in the past day.



A total of 1 844 599 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4943 in the past day, while 175 780 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 5699 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

