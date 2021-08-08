Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 39 deaths, 2451 more active cases

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 252, according to figures in the August 8 report by the national information system.

Of the total, one death was registered on August 7, according to the report.

To date, 427 873 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The total rose by 2819 in the past week.

There are 10 747 active cases, an increase of 2451 in the past week.

The report said that 398 874 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, an increase of 329 in the past week, including 17 in the past day.

There are 1013 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 208 in the past week, with 98 in intensive care, an increase of 20 over that time.

Twenty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 13 503.

The report said that 3278 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria on Saturday, bringing the total to 2 091 299, a figure that has risen by 63 163 in the past week.

In the past week, 35 988 people have completed the vaccination cycle, bringing the total to 1 035 866.

Of 17 469 tests done on August 7, a total of 392 – about 2.24 per cent – proved positive, the national information system report said.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

