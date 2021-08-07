Bulgarian boxer wins country’s second gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Stoiko Krusteva won her country’s second gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on August 7, defeating Turkey’s Bose Chakaroglu in the women’s under-51kg boxing tournament.

This is after, on August 5, Ivet Goranova won gold for Bulgaria at the Tokyo Summer Olympics on August 5, winning the final bout in the women’s under-55kg karate kumite competition against Ukraine’s Anzhelika Terliuga by five points to one.

On July 25, Bulgaria’s Antoaneta Kostadinova won silver in the women’s 10 metre air pistol.

Taybe Yusein won bronze for Bulgaria in the women’s freestyle 62kg wrestling on August 4, and Evelina Nikolova won bronze on August 5 in the women’s freestyle 57kg wrestling.

(Photo: Bulgarian Olympic Team’s Facebook page)

