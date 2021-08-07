Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases pass 10 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

In the past day, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria passed the 10 000-mark, rising by 452 to a current total of 10 373, according to the August 7 report by the national information system.

This is the first time since June 21 2021 that active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria have been above the 10 000-mark. On that date, the total was 10 226.

The report said that the deaths of eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 had been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 18 251.

Of 16 965 tests done in the past day, 549 – about 3.23 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 427 481 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

The report said that 89 people had recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 398 857.

There are 987 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 52 in the past day, with 91 in intensive care, an increase of two.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 502.

A total of 2 088 021 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 883 in the past day.

The report said that 1 034 184 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle, including 6807 in the past day.

