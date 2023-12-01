Poll: GERB-UDF 22.8%, WCC-Democratic Bulgaria 17.4%

Were parliamentary elections held immediately, 22.8 per cent of those who would vote would back Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF and 17.4 per cent for We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, according to a poll by the Market Links agency, the results of which were released on December 1.

In third place was the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) with 12.5 per cent, followed by pro-Kremlin minority party Vuzrazhdane with 11.1 per cent and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) 9.1 per cent.

Among Bulgarian politicians, the one with the highest disapproval rating in MRF parliamentary leader Delyan Peevski, at 78 per cent, and an approval rating of eight per cent, the latter coming from MRF supporters.

The politician with the highest approval rating is President Roumen Radev, 42 per cent, against a disapproval rating of 38 per cent.

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has an approval rating of 22 per cent and a disapproval rating of 58 per cent.

Borissov has an approval rating of 20 per cent, the highest among party leaders, and a disapproval rating of 63 per cent.

WCC-DB co-leader Kiril Petkov has an approval rating of 14 per cent and disapproval 70 per cent and WCC-DB co-leader Hristo Ivanov an approval rating of 15 per cent and disapproval 62 per cent.

Vuzrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov’s approval rating is 15 per cent and disapproval 64 per cent.

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova’s approval rating is 11 per cent and disapproval 71 per cent.

Market Links’s Dobromir Zhivkov said that all political party leaders had seen a drop in their approval ratings and an increase in their disapproval ratings, by about two to three points.

The government’s approval rating is 20 per cent, against 60 per cent disapproval, while Parliament has an approval rating of 13 per cent and 63 per cent disapproval.

Asked if the Denkov government should remain in office, 39 per cent said yes, while 36 per cent believed that a new government is needed.

The poll was financed and carried out jointly by bTV and Market Links. It was conducted from November 10 to 19 2023 among 1014 adult citizens using the methods of direct personal interview and online survey.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

