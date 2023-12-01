The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Zelenskyy informs Bulgarian PM of Ukraine’s current defence needs

The Sofia Globe staff , ,

Ukrainan President Volodymyr Zelenskky said that he had informed Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov about Ukraine’s current defense needs, particularly regarding the strengthening of Ukraine’s air force and artillery.

Zelenskyy said on X (twitter.com) that while in Zaporizhzhya, he had spoken with Denkov and thanked him for his powerful speech in the European Parliament as well as his government’s principled stance on supporting Ukraine.

On Ukraine’s EU accession bid, Zelenskyy said that he had emphasised the importance of unity in supporting Ukraine’s European integration, as well as 50 billion euro in multi-year assistance.

“I also invited Bulgaria to send its representative to the next round of Peace Formula talks, which is scheduled for early next year,” he said.

Comments

comments

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 103 deaths, 2299 new cases

The Sofia Globe staff

Siderov broke law by campaigning on election day – Election Commission

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Defence Minister: I was offered a bribe, threatened to extend Russian MiG maintenance deal

The Sofia Globe staff