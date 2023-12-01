Zelenskyy informs Bulgarian PM of Ukraine’s current defence needs

Ukrainan President Volodymyr Zelenskky said that he had informed Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov about Ukraine’s current defense needs, particularly regarding the strengthening of Ukraine’s air force and artillery.

Zelenskyy said on X (twitter.com) that while in Zaporizhzhya, he had spoken with Denkov and thanked him for his powerful speech in the European Parliament as well as his government’s principled stance on supporting Ukraine.

On Ukraine’s EU accession bid, Zelenskyy said that he had emphasised the importance of unity in supporting Ukraine’s European integration, as well as 50 billion euro in multi-year assistance.

“I also invited Bulgaria to send its representative to the next round of Peace Formula talks, which is scheduled for early next year,” he said.

