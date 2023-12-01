Bulgaria’s road death toll in first 11 months of 2023 is 488

A total of 488 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria between January 1 and November 30 2023, according to provisional figures posted on December 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is three more road deaths than at the same time in 2021, the ministry said.

In January – November 2023, there were 6410 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in which people died or were injured.

According to the Interior Ministry, 8354 people have been injured in road accidents this year.

In November, there were 566 road accidents, leaving 36 dead and 718 injured.

In 2022, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to provisional figures published on February 21 by the European Commission.

Romania had the highest road death rate in the EU in 2022, at 86 deaths per one million inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria at 78 per million.

Before 2017, Bulgaria had the highest road fatality rate in the EU, which it joined at the beginning of 2007.

(Photo: Petr Pavel/freeimages.com)

