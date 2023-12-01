Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past month, 73 deaths, 5407 new cases

The deaths of 73 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in November, according to the government’s information portal.

This is Bulgaria’s second-highest Covid-19 death toll in a month in 2023.

In January 2023, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was 71, with 38 in February, 43 in March, 68 in April, 57 in May, 41 in June, 16 in July, eight in August, 15 in September and 90 in October.

So far this year, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 520, while its Covid-19 death toll since reporting began is 38 628.

A total of 5407 new cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria were registered in November, bringing the total to date to 1 329 026.

A total of 3322 new cases were recorded in January, 1427 in February, 3256 in March, 4241 in April, 3247 in May, 1480 in June, 595 in July, 1139 in August, 3580 in September and 9228 in October.

There are currently 1893 active cases, 3575 fewer than the 5486 in the November 1 report.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate currently is 32.12 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, lower than the 61.92 per 100 000 population reported on November 1.

There are 358 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 93 fewer than the figure a month ago. There are 32 in intensive care, six more than a month ago.

To date, 4 720 898 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 22 962 in November.

The December 1 report showed that in November, a total of 33 people completed the vaccination cycle.

A total of 1 005 140 people have received a booster dose, including 10 815 in November. All of the booster doses administered last month were of an adapted vaccine. A total of 132 570 people have received a booster dose of adapted vaccine.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!