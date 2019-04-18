FDI in Bulgaria shows 437.6M euro outflow in January-February 2019

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first month of the year recorded an outflow of 437.6 million euro, the equivalent of 0.7 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) show. In January-February 2018, FDI was 236.6 million euro, but the BNB originally reported an inflow of 204.9 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, showed an outflow of 574.3 million euro (compared to an outflow of 117.7 million euro in the first two months of 2018) and there were no re-invested earnings (versus 43.4 million euro a year earlier).

Receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies also recorded an outflow, of 0.02 million euro, compared to an inflow of 4.7 million euro in the first two months of last year, BNB said.

