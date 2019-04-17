Bulgarian prosecutors probe deputy minister over alleged misappropriation of EU funds

Share this: Facebook

The Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office has begun an investigation following media reports alleging that Deputy Economy Minister Alexander Manolev illegally used European Union funds to build a private villa with a mineral pool.

Manolev has denied the allegations.

The Prosecutor’s Office said on April 17 that the investigation had begun two days earlier. The Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office had requested from the State Fund Agriculture a certified copy of the project financed during the Rural Development Programme, quoted in the media reports.

The documentation concerns the building of a guest house in the area of Sandanski in southern Bulgaria.

Prosecutors will take written statements from people who have information about the case, State Fund Agriculture officials who dealt with the approval of the application for assistance, the subsequent authorisation of payment, as well as compliance with Rural Development Programme regulations.

The Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office will ask the National Revenue Agency to check compliance with the Social Insurance Code, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Manolev was Deputy Minister of Tourism in the second Borissov government, and became Deputy Economy Minister in the third, which came into office in 2017. In September 2018, he was nominated to become Transport Minister after the incumbent resigned over the Svoge bus crash. Manolev declined the nomination after negative media reports about his past. At the time, he said that he was consulting lawyers about these reports.

In recent weeks, headlines in Bulgaria have been dominated by a succession of official investigations initiated in connection with allegations involving real estate deals by top politicians. In a number of cases, these have led to resignations from elected office, including by the Justice Minister and two deputy ministers, as well as the resignation from Parliament of Tsvetan Tsvetanov, deputy leader of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party.

Among those currently on leave pending the outcome of investigations is the head of Bulgaria’s anti-corruption commission, Plamen Georgiev.

