Remembrance Day service held in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

A Remembrance Day service was held at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on November 11 2021.

Remembrance Day recalls the Armistice at the close of the First World War, at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.

The contemporary commemoration pays tribute to all those who died in the wars and conflicts of the 20th century, and includes allies and former foes standing together in a symbolic gesture of reconciliation.

In 2021, for the second consecutive year, the service was held with only diplomats and other senior officials present, including Bulgaria’s caretaker defence minister. The public were asked not to attend, as a measure against the spread of Covid-19, while the event at the Commonwealth section of the cemetery was streamed live on Facebook.

After the laying of wreaths at the Commonwealth section, participants proceeded to similar ceremonies at the German, French and Italian war graves sections of Sofia Central Cemetery.