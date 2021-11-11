Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 199 deaths, 3853 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 199 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 25 754, according to the November 11 report by the unified information portal.

Of 39 231 tests done in the past day, 3853 – about 9.82 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 646 856 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 114 171 are active. The figure for active cases is 881 lower than in the November 10 report.

The report said that in the past day, 4535 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 506 931.

There are 8398 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 872 were newly-admitted. A total of 760 are in intensive care, 13 more than the figure in the November 10 report.

Seventy-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 512.

So far, 3 013 177 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 17 375 in the past day.

A total of 1 588 991 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 9002 in the past day, while 33 625 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2446 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

