Bulgaria had third-lowest alcohol prices in EU in 2020 – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria had the third-lowest alcohol prices in the European Union in 2020, according to figures released on August 30 by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

Eurostat said that in 2020, the price of alcoholic drinks across the EU was more than two and a half times as high in the most expensive member state compared with the cheapest one.

When price levels are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that the price of alcoholic drinks (spirits, wine and beer) was the highest in Finland (with a price level index of 193), followed by Ireland (181) and Sweden (166).

In contrast, the price levels for alcoholic drinks were the lowest in Hungary (with a price level index of 73) and Romania (74), followed by Bulgaria (81), Eurostat said.

(Photo: Cathy Kaplan)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!