Covid-19: Greece extends all entry restrictions to end-September

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Greek authorities have extended the duration of all current restrictions on travellers entering the country by two weeks until September 30, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on September 16.

For travellers from Bulgaria, that means submitting to Greek border authorities a negative result of a PCR test for new coronavirus, regardless whether entering the country by land, air or sea.

The sole exception to that rule is for drivers of freight lorries, who are required to be travelling alone.

The requirement for citizens travelling by air to Greece to fill in at least 24 hours in advance an electronic Passenger Location Form (PLF) generating a QR code, which they present to the Greek authorities on entering the country, remains in force as well.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments