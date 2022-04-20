Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 6 deaths, 669 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 816, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on April 20.

Of 8614 tests done in the past day, 669 – about 7.76 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 151 011 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 158 831 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 2208 in the past day.

A total of 2871 people in Bulgaria were registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 955 364.

As of April 20, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 120.19 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 122.65 on April 19.

There are 990 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 110 newly admitted. There are 116 in intensive care, four more than the figure in the April 19 report.

Eighteen medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 329.

A total of 4 373 704 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1464 in the past day.

A total of 2 054 126 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 230 in the past day, while 740 125 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1136 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

