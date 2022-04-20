FDI in Bulgaria in January-February 2022 was 408.1M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first two months of the year stood at 408.1 million euro, the equivalent of 0.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on April 20.

In the same period of 2021, FDI was 202.5 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 98.6 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 71.9 million euro (compared to an outflow of 117 million euro in January-February 2021) and the BNB figures showed 94.3 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 409.4 million euro for the first two months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled an outflow of 2.6 million euro, compared to an inflow of 0.5 million euro recorded in January-February 2021.

The central bank data showed 241.9 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to an outflow of 89.8 million euro in the first two months of 2021. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-February 2022 came from Switzerland (143.5 million euro), Luxembourg (68.1 million euro) and Germany (67.4 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Italy (-22.6 million euro) and Belize (-3.2 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 44.7 million euro in January-February, compared to 40.6 million euro in the same two months of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/sxc.hu)

