FDI in Bulgaria in January-February 2021 was 98.6M euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first two months of the year stood at 98.6 million euro, the equivalent of 0.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on April 16.

In the same period of 2020, FDI was 228.8 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 37.1 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an outflow of 14.1 million euro (compared to an outflow of 154 million euro in January-February 2020) and the BNB figures showed 75.9 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 280.6 million euro for the first two months of 2020.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded an outflow of 0.2 million euro in January-February, compared to an inflow of 0.2 million euro during the same period of last year.

The central bank data showed 36.8 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to 102.3 million euro in the first two months of 2020. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January-February 2021 came from the Netherlands (30.8 million euro), Germany (16.4 million euro) and the United Kingdom (11.1 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards the United States (-14.9 million euro) and Austria (-10.4 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 9.9 million euro in January-February, compared to 25.7 million euro in the same period of last year, BNB said.

