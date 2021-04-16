Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 108 deaths in past day

Share this: Facebook

A total of 108 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death linked to the disease to 14 979, according to the April 16 report by the national information system.

Of 14 747 tests done in the past 24 hours, 2185 – about 14.9 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 382 761 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 67 391 active cases, 1316 fewer than the figure in the April 15 report.

A total of 9523 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 162 in the past 24 hours, with 811 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Sixty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 12 791.

The report said that 300 391 people had recovered from the virus, including 3393 in the past 24 hours.

To date, 620 375 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 14 998 in the past day.

In the past day, 3502 received a second dose, bringing the total to 123 381, according to the report.

