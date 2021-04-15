Bulgaria’s outgoing Cabinet disbands Covid-19 response HQ

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s outgoing government of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on April 15 that it disbanded the national Covid-19 response staff, but gave no reason for its decision.

In a brief statement, the Cabinet’s media service said that the decision was “effective today” and noted that it was set up in February 2020 by Borissov’s order.

The statement said that its task was to “organise and co-ordinate the actions of state institutions” concerning the coronavirus pandemic declared by the World Health Organization.

That decision was made on February 24 2020, after a meeting of the Cabinet security council headed by Borissov.

Borissov formally tabled the resignation of his government earlier in the day, which also saw the National Assembly hold its first sitting after the April 4 parliamentary elections.

Borissov’s government will continue in office in an acting capacity pending either the election of a new government or, if that does not happen, the appointment of a caretaker cabinet by President Roumen Radev.

(The head of Bulgaria’s coronavirus response staff, Military Medical Academy director Dr. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski, left, and Health Minister Kostadin Angelov at a weekly briefing of the Covid-19 HQ in October 2019. Photo: Bulgarian Health Ministry)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

