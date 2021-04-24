Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 15 826

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 105 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 15 826, according to the April 24 report by the national information system.

Of 14 888 tests done in the past 24 hours, 1708 – about 11.47 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 396 302 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 56 599 active cases, a decrease of 874 compared with the figure in the April 23 report.

The report said that 2477 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 323 877.

There are 8073 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 236 in the past 24 hours, with 751 in intensive care, a decrease of 30.

Twenty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 13 037, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

So far, a total of 716 940 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 18 423 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 160 221 people have received a second dose, including 8404 in the past 24 hours.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!