Bulgaria’s road accident death toll in first half of 2021 is 200

Two hundred people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first half of 2021, according to provisional figures released by the Interior Ministry on July 1.

This is 24 more than the confirmed road death toll in Bulgaria in the first half of 2020, the ministry said.

Bulgaria’s road death toll in 2020 decreased compared with previous years. In 2020, there were intercity travel restrictions in Bulgaria from March 20 to May 5 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2020 was 26 per cent lower than in 2019, with the country moving from the second-highest to the third-highest rate in the European Union, according to preliminary figures published by the European Commission on April 20, as The Sofia Globe reported at the time.

The number of dead in road accidents in the country in the first half of this year is, however, lower than at the same time in the three years preceding 2020.

In the first half of 2017, Bulgaria’s road death toll was 282. At the same point in 2018, it was 242, and in the first half of 2019 it was 253.

The July 1 2021 report said that so far this year there have been 2498 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 3078 people have been seriously injured.

In June 2021 alone, there were 514 accidents, leaving 49 people dead and 619 seriously injured.

