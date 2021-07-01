Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 12 deaths, 0.57 tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twelve people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 061, according to the July 1 report by the national information system.

Of 13 480 tests done in the past day, 78 – about 0.57 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 421 829 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 9111 active cases, a decrease of 122 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 188 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 394 657.

There are 1481 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 14 in the past day, with 179 in intensive care, a figure unchanged from the previous day.

To date, 13 444 medical personnel have tested positive – again, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus – including one in the past day.

So far, 1 761 277 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 13 027 in the past day.

A total of 805 473 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 7420 on Wednesday.

