Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 22 dead, while 42 have recovered – operational HQ

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria increased by 16 overnight to a total of 565, the national operational headquarters said on the morning of April 7.

This includes a death toll of 22, in March and April, and 42 patients who had recovered, the statement said.

The operational headquarters said that there had been a total of 24 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Of these, 15 were in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, and one each in Vratsa, Varna, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Rousse, Stara Zagora, Sliven and Haskovo.

A total of 201 patients are in hospital, of whom 26 are in intensive care. To date, 31 medical personnel have tested positive, eight of them staff of the emergency medical centre in Sofia, the statement said.

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev, in a message to medical professionals on April 7, World Health Day, said: “Now, more than ever, our society relies on you, on your knowledge and experience”.

The Covid-19 pandemic was a test for every health system, and for every aspect of people’s lives, but above all for the physical, mental and spiritual health of every person, he said.

“There are two conditions for overcoming the ordeal – to be personally responsible, protecting our own health, and protecting those around us. The other condition – the state, medical professionals and civil society – to work together as a well-oiled machine in the name of our common interest – to win the battle and to emerge from it stronger and more united,” Ananiev said.

“Today, you are writing some of the most difficult, but also the most instructive, pages in the history of Bulgarian healthcare.



“Because of the workload you are experiencing, especially those of you who are now on the front line, you have the support of our community. This is also the point of today’s holiday – to show you the respect you deserve.

“The celebration of the holiday will be different – it will be in a busy work environment. Even though your faces are hidden behind safety masks and goggles, know that you have the unconditional appreciation of us all!” Ananiev said.

The head of state’s office said that on the occasion of World Health Day, President Roumen Radev would visit Pirogov emergency hospital, to meet the management, the operational headquarters of the facility and the volunteers in the fight against coronavirus.

