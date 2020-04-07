Bulgarian PM Borissov’s message on World Health Day

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, in a message to mark World Health Day on April 7, saluted medical professionals and all Bulgarian citizens while issuing a call for unity, discipline and responsibility in observing measures against the spread of Covid-19.

He said that this year, World Health Day was being marked in different circumstances.

“We are in a crisis that has hit every country in the world unprepared. The enemy is invisible, unknown. For some it seemed harmless at first, but today it presents us with a severe challenge. In this battle against the epidemic, there is no need for attackers, we are all defenders,” Borissov said.

“Only if we are united and responsible can we build a firewall against infection. With it we will defend not only ourselves, but our neighbour.”

Damage to the economy, however severe, would sooner or later be repaired. “However, human life is irreplaceable.”

“Over the years, I have been able to unmistakably feel people’s frustration, to hear their criticisms. And I have never remained indifferent. That will continue to be the case. Today, however, the situation is different. I can see how much of a burden everyone has to bear to fight the epidemic. But I assure you it is all worth it,” Borissov said.

“The actions taken by us are working. The more discipline and responsibility we show now, the faster and easier we will get past the peak of the epidemic. However, no measure makes sense unless it is implemented by everyone everywhere,” he said.

“I have already expressed my respect to the doctors. They are heroes. But being a hero today also means obeying the measures. You also save lives.”

Borissov said that he could not promise that after this challenge, everything would be the way that it was before, “but I give you my word that I will make every effort for Bulgaria to continue on its way forward.

“I thank the Bulgarian doctors and all Bulgarian citizens for showing in such difficult times how strong and dignified a people we are, united for 13 centuries in one great cause – for Bulgaria to endure”.

“Today, I bow with pride to every Bulgarian citizen. To each one of you. Because everyone is a hero.

“I will continue to fight for your health above all else. And I will definitely not be the one to turn the state into a morgue. I refuse to be the one to decide who should breathe and who should not.”

Borissov said that he preferred to endure all criticism of the restrictive measures, to go through many adversities, but for everyone to stay alive.

“In that way, we will emerge from the crisis. Because the state is every one of us and every life is priceless. That is, and will continue to, our philosophy,” Borissov said.

