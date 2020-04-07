Bulgaria’s major cities in daily disinfection campaigns

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s largest cities are continuing daily disinfection of public places and facilities in campaigns against the spread of Covid-19.

Sofia municipality said on April 6 that with the weather stabilising, cleaning company teams had resumed disinfection of streets and boulevards.

On Monday, detergents had been used to wash streets in Sofia’s residential areas of Lyulin, Ovcha Kupel, Ilinden and Triaditsa, the municipality said.

At the same time, daily disinfection of public transport stops and vehicles is carried out. Household waste containers are also disinfected.

Photo: Sofia municipality

Plovdiv municipality said that all approximately 400 bus stop shelters in the city were disinfected daily, including on Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition to the disinfection of shelters, the spaces around them and the concrete waste bins are treated.

Earlier, Plovdiv municipality began a second round of disinfecting the thousands of large refuse bins in the city’s streets.

Varna municipality, in addition to disinfection, has distributed hygiene and cleaning supplies, including nappies, toilet paper, kitchen rolls and wet wipes to child care social services and shelters for the homeless and socially disadvantaged. The supplies were donated by Hygiene Medical Industry Ltd of Veliko Turnovo.

Photo: Varna municipality

At the same time Varna municipality provided safety helmets, masks, hand sanitisers, ethyl alcohol and gloves to a social care home in the city, public dining rooms and crisis centres for adults and children, among other facilities.

On April 7, Bourgas municipality staff from kindergartens and nurses began disinfecting all post offices and other places where pensions are distributed. The campaign continues until April 16, the end of the payment period for this month’s pensions.

Security personnel will be on duty at all pension payment points to control the numbers who enter at any give time and ensure that they are maintaining physical distancing, the municipality said.

A total of 6500 reusable protective masks are available for distribution to pensioners coming to collect their pensions, it said.

(Main photo: Plovdiv municipality)

