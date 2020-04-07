Public invited to register online for test run of Bulgaria’s census

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The public has been invited to register online for a test run of Bulgaria’s census being held from April 20 until midnight on April 30.

Voluntary registration online at www.census2021.bg begins on April 20, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on its website.

The test run had been scheduled for March but was postponed because of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria.

The testing of the system by as many users as possible will help the NSI to conduct the official census in January 2021.

Because of the State of Emergency declared to combat the spread of coronavirus, there will no training of census takers for now and no visits to homes for direct interviews during the test run.

Participating in the April 2020 trial run of the census does not remove the statutory obligation to participate in the census in 2021.

The census counts everyone present in Bulgaria at a specific point in time, including foreigners, though not foreign diplomats.

Bulgaria last held a national census in 2011.

The results showed, among other things, that the country then had a population of 7 364 570.

On April 12 2019, the NSI said that it estimated that as of December 31 2018, Bulgaria’s population had decreased to 7 000 039.

The NSI’s estimate of Bulgaria’s population as at December 31 2019 is scheduled to be announced on April 13 2020.

(Photo: Marco Michelini/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments