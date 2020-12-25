Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 45 more deaths, active cases decrease to 81 955

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Forty-five people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 7023, the national information daily report on December 25 said.

The national information system said that 772 people in Bulgaria were newly diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Of this figure, 627 were established by PCR tests, and 145 by rapid antigen tests. A total of 3669 tests were done in the past 24 hours, of which 2407 were PCR tests and 1262 antigen tests.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 139 were in the city of Sofia, 72 in the district of Varna, 57 in the district of Bourgas and 50 in the district of Plovdiv.

To date, 196 658 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 81 955 are active. This represents a decrease by 488 of active cases compared with the figure in the December 24 report.

The national information system said that 1215 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 107 680.

There are 5671 patients in hospital, 42 fewer than the figure in the previous report. A total of 521 are in intensive care, a decrease of 12.

Ten medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 8671.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!