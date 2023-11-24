Bulgaria arrests EU citizen allegedly linked to Hamas

A 37-year-old citizen of an EU country has been arrested in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on the basis of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Austria, which says he is involved in criminal activity linked to the Hamas terrorist organisation.

This was announced on November 24 by the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office, which said that the arrest was the result of joint actions between itself, the State Agency for National Security and the Interior Ministry.

The man was identified in the statement only by his initials, E A.

The European Arrest Warrant was issued by the prosecutor’s office in the city of Wels in Austria.

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office is to ask the Sofia City Court to remand the detainee in custody pending the outcome of extradition proceedings.

