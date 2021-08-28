Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 43 deaths, 1713 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Forty-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 690, according to the August 28 daily report by the national information system.

Of 28 360 tests, 1713 – about 6.04 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 450 144 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 27 333 are active. The number of active cases increased by 1326 in the past day.

The report said that 344 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 404 121.

There are 3255 patients with Covid-19 in Bulgaria, an increase of 92 in the past day, with 298 in intensive care, an increase of 19.

Thirty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 760.

The report said that 12 495 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 282 245.

A total of 1 152 656 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7853 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!