Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Active cases rise to 5147, death toll 388 and 814 in hospital

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 92 in the past 24 hours to a total of 5147, according to data posted on August 3 by the national information system.

Compared with the data posted a week earlier, on July 27, this is an increase of 415 in the number of active cases.

The number of patients in hospital is 814, an increase of 21 in the past day. Forty-six are in intensive care. Compared with July 27, the number of patients in hospital has increased by 132.

The death toll has risen by three in the past day.

Those who died were a 50-year-old man who had heart disease, an 83-year-old man who had no concomitant diseases, and an 89-year-old woman with heart and chronic neurological disease.

A total of 1491 PCR tests were done in the past day. The number of people in Bulgaria newly diagnosed with new coronavirus is 119, the national information system said.

By district, the numbers of newly-diagnosed are Blagoevgrad one, Bourgas one, Varna 61, Vidin three, Vratsa two, Gabrovo two, Dobrich 13, Kyustendil four, Pazardzhik one, Pleven two, Plovdiv eight, Rousse three, Sliven three, Smolyan four, Sofia city eight, Stara Zagora one, Haskovo one and Yambol one.

This brings the number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases, to 11 955.

A total of 6420 people have recovered, an increase of 24 in the past 24 hours.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by seven to a total of 691.





