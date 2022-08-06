Anti-personnel mine found on beach in Bulgaria’s Tsarevo – reports

An anti-personnel mine was found on the central beach in Tsarevo on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea, according to Bulgarian media reports on August 6.

The object was found by a holidaymaker, who alerted the authorities.

The area was immediately cordoned off and a Navy explosives disposal was expected to arrive.

There was no immediate statement by the Navy.

In late July, there were three incidents in which parts of Russian-made missiles were found in places on Bulgaria’s coast. The objects were found to be spent stage 1 boosters, with no explosive contents.

On July 1, the Navy destroyed a floating sea mine off Bulgaria’s coast, after the object was sighted 27 nautical miles east of the mouth of the Kamchiya River.

(Photo of Tsarevo: Nenko Lazarov)

Become a Patron!