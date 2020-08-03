Covid-19: Belgium introduces restrictions on travellers from some parts of Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Belgium has imposed rules requiring mandatory quarantine and test requirements on travellers arriving from some parts of Bulgaria, according to an official Belgian website.

Quarantine and PCR tests are mandatory for those arriving from Bulgaria’s Severoiztochen and Yugozapaden regions, the website said, using the official European Union names for the north-east and south-west regions of Bulgaria.

Belgium has included these two regions in its list of “red zones”, meaning that travel there is not authorised.

Quarantine and tests are recommended for those arriving from Bulgaria’s Severen tsentralen, Yugoiztochen, Yuzhen tsentralen (North Central, South East and South Central) regions.

These regions have been placed in what Belgium classifies as “orange zones”, meaning that anyone travelling there should exercise increased vigilance.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website that these rules apply only to non-essential trips, such as tourist trips.

Up-to-date information regarding Belgium’s rules may be found at https://diplomatie.belgium.be/en

